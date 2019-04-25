United States cricket team earns ODI status by beating Hong Kong

Xavier Marshall
Former West Indies batsman Xavier Marshall hit a century for the USA in their decisive victory over Hong Kong

The United States cricket team earned one-day international status for the first time in their 54-year history after ensuring a top-four finish in the International Cricket Council's World Cricket League Division 2.

The USA beat Hong Kong - qualifiers for the last two World T20 competitions - by 84 runs in Windhoek, Namibia.

Xavier Marshall, who played seven Tests for West Indies before switching allegiance, hit a century for USA, who become one of 20 nations to hold ODI status.

The USA's only previous experience of playing top-level international cricket came in the 2004 Champions Trophy, but they are now able to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India.

They will play in a seven-team league - consisting of Scotland, United Arab Emirates, Nepal, Oman, plus two others - over the next three years with the top three progressing to a final qualifier tournament in 2022.

United States tweet celebrating their ODI status
The United States celebrated their success on Twitter

Cricket on the BBC