One-Day Cup: James Vince hits 190 in Hampshire win against Gloucestershire

Liam Dawson and James Vince added 186 for Hampshire's fifth wicket

Royal London One-Day Cup, The Ageas Bowl Hampshire 331-8 (50 overs): Vince 190, Dawson 73; Liddle 4-66 Gloucestershire 246 (43.5 overs): Higgins 45, Bracey 40; Crane 3-64 Hampshire (2 pts) beat Glos by 71 runs (DLS method) Scorecard

James Vince struck 190 - Hampshire's highest-ever List A score - as the One-Day Cup holders beat Gloucestershire by 71 runs to continue their 100% start.

Vince and Liam Dawson (73) added 186 for the fifth wicket, helping the hosts recover from 65-4 to post 331-8.

Gloucestershire were set a revised target of 318 in 47 overs after a rain-disrupted interval.

After being reduced to 38-3 in the powerplay, leg-spinner Mason Crane (3-64) helped dismiss them for 246.

Hampshire have four wins from four in the South Group, while Gloucestershire's bid to reach the knockout stages was dented by a second defeat in four games.

Vince enhanced his England credentials for this summer with 15 fours and five sixes in his 154-ball knock to surpass his own Hampshire record of 178 against Glamorgan in 2017.

Vince and Gordon Greenidge now have three scores apiece in the six highest individual innings for the county in the format.

His partnership with Dawson was also a new Hampshire record for the fifth wicket, surpassing 141 by Trevor Jesty and Nick Pocock against Derbyshire at Derby in 1980.

Right-hander Vince is part of England's squad to face Ireland on 3 May in a one-day international at Malahide and then Pakistan in a T20 at Cardiff on 5 May.

Hampshire captain James Vince:

"I didn't think I would have the chance to get 190 at one point. It just shows that in 50-over cricket the importance of having a batter in at the end. Daws played a crucial role alongside me there.

"When we came together we didn't have much choice but just to spend as much time at the crease together. We could still get the ones and twos with the odd boundary to tick us over but we accelerated towards the end.

"I have thought about England briefly but, at this current moment, I am not in the preliminary squad. Hopefully I get a go against Ireland, but all I can really do is take my chances and prove I am the man to step in."

Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson:

"Obviously James Vince batted very well. It was quite outstanding. We bowled pretty well and then, at the end, he got away. The partnership between him and Dawson was really good from a cricket supporter's point of view, especially under the pressure of being 65-4.

"We can take a lot from watching their partnership. We didn't let them get away until the last 10 when they got up to that score. In 50-over cricket, that isn't out the ordinary.

"Abbott bowled really well with the new ball. He is a high-class bowler, but we were still up with the run rate pretty much all the way through, then Daws and Mason Crane put us under pressure but I can't fault the effort of the boys against last year's winners."