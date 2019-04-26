One-Day Cup: Somerset beat Essex to maintain winning start to campaign

Peter Trego and Azhar Ali added 217 runs for Somerset's second wicket

Royal London One-Day Cup, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton Somerset 353-5 (39 overs): Trego 141, Azhar 110; Siddle 4-60 Essex 154-6 (17 overs): Lawrence 51; Groenewald 3-32, C Overton 1-9 Somerset beat Essex by 36 runs (DLS method) Scorecard

Centuries from Peter Trego and Azhar Ali helped Somerset beat Essex by 36 runs on a wet night in the One-Day Cup.

The pair hit 141 and 110 respectively to help the hosts post 353-5 from 39 overs, before wet weather frequently interrupted Essex's reply.

Despite Dan Lawrence's 51 from 33 balls for the visitors, they were always well adrift of their adjusted targets, under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

The victory was Somerset's fourth from four cup matches so far this season.

Following opener Tom Banton's dismissal after facing just three balls, Trego and Azhar expertly steered the hosts to 220-1 before the Pakistan batsman was caught off the bowling of Paul Walter.

Trego hit 141 off just 101 deliveries, while Azhar's 110 came from 93 balls, as the pair hit a combined 10 sixes, totalling 30 boundaries between them.

After numerous suspensions to play amid the wet weather, when Essex resumed for the final time at around 20:25 BST, they ultimately needed a further 109 runs to win from five overs.

But Tim Groenewald took 3-34 for the home side to remove any faint possibility of an extraordinary comeback.

Somerset have won all six of their matches in all competitions so far in 2019 and they are top of the One-Day Cup's South Group, while defeat for Essex left them sixth with one win from four.