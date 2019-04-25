Dwaine Pretorius: Northants sign South Africa all-rounder for T20 Blast

Dwaine Pretorius is playing for Lions in South Africa's domestic T20 tournament

Northamptonshire have signed South Africa all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius for this season's T20 Blast competition.

The 30-year-old has played 19 one-day internationals and four T20s for the Proteas, and has been included in their squad for this summer's World Cup.

He will join Northants in July and could also play in the Championship against Worcestershire in August.

"I have always wanted to play county cricket - personally it's a dream come true," he told the club website.

Head coach David Ripley said: "He is very hungry for his opportunity and gives is another hard-hitting all-rounder in our line up, which in this format is always great to have."

Pretorius has scored 1,378 T20 runs in his career - with a strike rate of 140.46 - and taken 72 wickets.

His arrival is subject to to a 'No Objection Certificate' being issued by Cricket South Africa.

Northamptonshire, who signed Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf in January to fill the other overseas place in their T20 Blast squad, won the trophy in 2013 and 2016.