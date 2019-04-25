Alex Hales to join England World Cup training camp

Alex Hales has made six centuries in 70 one-day internationals for England

Batsman Alex Hales will join the England squad for their pre-World Cup training camp in Cardiff on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has missed Nottinghamshire's first three One-Day Cup games for what the county described as "personal reasons".

Last week, Notts said that Hales had "made himself unavailable for selection and no timetable has been set for his return to action".

Hales will miss Notts' game at home to Leicestershire on Friday.

He was part of a preliminary 15-man squad named by England for the World Cup on home soil, which begins on 30 May.

All of the squad will gather in Wales, alongside pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan, who will have the chance to force their way into the 15 during pre-tournament matches against Ireland and Pakistan.

Eoin Morgan, who missed Middlesex's game against Surrey on Thursday with a sore shin, and opener Jason Roy, who sat out the same game after suffering a back spasm on Tuesday, will also travel.