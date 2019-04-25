Leinster Lightning defeat Northern Knights by six wickets in their interprovincial match

Andrew Balbirnie scored 125 runs from 126 balls for Lightning

Leinster Lightning began their defence of the Inter-Provincial Cup with a six-wicket win over Northern Knights.

Andrew Balbirnie hit 125 and Kevin O'Brien scored 49no as Leinster reached their target with 19 balls to spare.

Knights, who beat NW Warriors by 117 runs on Wednesday, won the toss and Marc Ellison's 85-run knock left his side on 290-8 at the half-way point.

Lorcan Tucker shared a 162-run stand with Balbirnie to help Leinster to a convincing win in Murcia.

Lightning's Jack Tector scored just four runs before he was caught off the bowling of his younger brother Harry and fellow opener Stephen Doheny was dismissed five runs later but the third-wicket partnership between Balbirnie and Tucker (81) swung the match in Leinster's favour.

The holders were still 22 runs short of their target when Balbirnie was eventually caught in the 45th over but O'Brien, who scored his 49 off 33 balls, and Simi Singh (11no) combined to steer their side to victory.

Ellison was the pick of the Knights' batsmen while Harry Tector scored 57 off 59 balls as he continued his impressive form with the bat but Ireland international George Dockrell (3-42) was the pick of the bowlers as Lightning kept their opponents below 300 runs in very windy conditions.

The Inter-Provincial series will resume on 23 May when North West Warriors play Leinster Lightning at Bready.