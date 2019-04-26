Sam Billings: England bring in Ben Foakes to replace injured batsman

From the section

Sam Billings has played 15 one-day internationals for England

Batsman Sam Billings has been ruled out of England's upcoming games against Ireland and Pakistan after dislocating his left shoulder.

He sustained the injury during Kent's One-Day Cup match against Glamorgan on Thursday.

The 27-year-old is replaced by Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

England play Ireland in a one-day international at Malahide on 3 May before a Twenty20 match against Pakistan on 5 May at Sophia Gardens.

Billings will see a consultant on Friday to determine the severity of the injury.