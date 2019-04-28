One-Day Cup: Saqib Mahmood takes 5-14 as Lancashire bowl out Leicestershire for 80

Saqib Mahmood completed his third five-wicket haul in List A cricket

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emirates Old Trafford Leicestershire 80 (37 overs): Mahmood 5-14, Hurt 2-24, Anderson 1-27 Lancashire 83-1 (19 overs): Croft 37*, Hameed 29* Lancashire (2 pts) beat Leicestershire by nine wickets Scorecard

Lancashire cruised to a third straight One-Day Cup win as they hammered Leicestershire by nine wickets.

Saqib Mahmood took 5-14, well backed by fellow pacemen Liam Hurt and England's Jimmy Anderson, as the Foxes were bowled out in 37 overs for just 80.

The Red Rose then knocked off the runs for the loss of only England opener Keaton Jennings for 10.

In-form Steven Croft, on 37, and Haseem Hameed, on 29, were unparted as Lancs reached 83-1 in 19 overs.

The Foxes' lowest List A total in 19 years was the seventh-lowest in the county's 56-year one-day history.

Only Harry Dearden (20) and Ben Mike (18) made double figures as Mahmood's pace proved too much.

Following his career-best 6-37 against Northamptonshire on Wednesday, Mahmood became the first Lancashire bowler to take five wickets in successive List A games against a visiting Foxes team containing a clutch of former Lancashire players - Paul Horton, Callum Parkinson, Arron Lilley and Gavin Griffiths.

One of them, Parkinson, proved to be the only success for Anderson, who he had caught behind, one off three victims for home skipper Dane Vilas, whose three catches were matched by three for Jennings.

On the flip side for Lancashire, Parkinson's twin brother Matt was again in the wars, being forced to leave the field with a hand injury after stopping a fierce return drive from Mike.

He has damaged the webbing between the thumb and first finger on his left (non-bowling) hand, an injury which will be assessed over the next 48 hours.

After losing their first two games, Lancashire are now right back in contention in North Group ahead of Tuesday's trip to Gosforth to face Durham, but the Foxes, who have lost five times in six matches, cannot now qualify for the top three.

Lancashire fast bowler Saqib Mahmood:

"It's nice to pick where we left off on Wednesday. The games come thick and fast now and we hope to take that into Tuesday's game at Durham now.

"When you've had a few days off you can lose a bit of rhythm but this morning it just felt like we hadn't been gone anywhere.

"Jimmy Anderson gave me the choice of ends, so I felt like I had to make the most of it and pull my finger out. There was a bit in the wicket up top and I felt we put the ball in the right places."

Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon:

"We're very disappointed. It was a good toss to win, but we were under par. We were going to bowl first but Lancashire bowled an exceptional line and length and there was a little more bounce than we anticipated.

"Anything we tried went badly for us. These games happen. It was one of those days. You have to take it on the chin as a professional. Every team goes through it every couple of years.

"Benny Mike got an opportunity which was great for him because he got a chance to see Jimmy Anderson, England's best ever bowler, use that pitch."