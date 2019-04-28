One-Day Cup: Sam Hain scores 161 for Warwickshire in win over Worcestershire

Sam Hain has scored 10 List A hundreds in 54 innings

Royal London One-Day Cup, Blackfinch New Road Warwickshire 315-5 (50 overs): Hain 161* Worcestershire 281 all out (47.2 overs): Parnell 76, Fell 53; Patel 4-37 Warwickshire win by 34 runs Scorecard

Sam Hain's brilliant unbeaten 161 set up a tense 34-run victory for Warwickshire over rivals Worcestershire in the One-Day Cup at New Road.

Hain's knock was the Bears' second-highest List A score - behind Alvin Kallicharran's 206 against Oxfordshire in 1984 - and took his side to 315-5.

The 23-year-old hit 10 fours and six sixes to steer the visitors from 62-3.

Bears captain Jeetan Patel then took 4-37 as Worcestershire were all out for 281 despite recovering from 145-7.

Wayne Parnell's swashbuckling 76 off 57 balls gave the Pears a glimmer of hope of an incredible victory, but was last man out when he skied Henry Brookes to Liam Banks.

Earlier Hain was in magnificent touch as he helped Warwickshire score exactly 100 runs in the final 10 overs to turn what looked like a competitive total into a match-winning one.

The victory was the Bears first in five matches in this year's competition to give them an outside chance of qualifying from the North Group, while it was a second defeat in five matches for Worcestershire.