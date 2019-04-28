One-Day Cup: Essex beat holders Hampshire thanks to Ravi Bopara's all-round display

Ryan ten Doeschate and Ravi Bopara both scored 89 in Essex's 341-6 against Hampshire

Royal London One-Day Cup, The Cloudfm County Ground Essex 341-6 (50 overs): Bopara 89, Ten Doeschate 89; Dawson 2-39 Hampshire 230 (40.5 overs): Rossouw 93, Vince 47; Coles 4-48, Bopara 3-39 Essex win by 111 runs Scorecard

Ravi Bopara starred with bat and ball as Essex consigned holders Hampshire to a first One-Day Cup loss of the season.

Bopara (89) and captain Ryan ten Doeschate (89) added 150 for the fifth wicket as Essex made 341-6.

Hampshire were in trouble early in their reply at 37-3 until Rilee Rossouw (93) and James Vince (47) put on 87 in quick time for the fourth wicket.

But Bopara (3-39) and Peter Siddle (2-18) picked up timely breakthroughs to bowl the visitors out for 230.

Former Hampshire all-rounder Matt Coles (4-48) also made a valuable contribution with the new ball and against the tail enders for Essex.

Essex's second win from five games keeps their chances of reaching the knockout stages alive while Hampshire remain second, level on points with leaders Somerset, who also lost at Gloucestershire.

The hosts posted their highest List A total against Hampshire as Bopara and Ten Doeschate moved them from 147-4 to 297-5 in just over 18 overs.

Rossouw briefly threatened to mount a dramatic run-chase for Hampshire as he struck a half-century from just 39 balls, but when he fell seven short of his century, the game was done.