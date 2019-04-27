One-Day Cup: Glamorgan v Surrey (Sun)

Ben Foakes made his England Test debut against Sri Lanka in November 2018

Royal London One-Day Cup: Glamorgan v Surrey Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Sunday 28 April Time: 1100 Coverage: Commentary and score updates on BBC Sport website; updates on BBC Radio Wales Scorecard

England call-up Ben Foakes is set to feature for Surrey in the One-Day Cup against Glamorgan, aiming to add to his three half-centuries in four matches.

But paceman Liam Plunkett joins team-mates Jason Roy and Tom Curran at a World Cup training camp, also in Cardiff.

Glamorgan add new recruit Dan Douthwaite, a 22-year-old all-rounder, to the 12 on duty against Kent.

They have one point from four games, Surrey have two from beating Essex.

Glamorgan are without Craig Meschede (quad strain) for the rest of the campaign while potential deputy Ruaidhri Smith is sidelined with a pectoral injury.

Surrey, who will be without England batsman Ollie Pope for most of the season after he dislocated his shoulder against Essex, could bring in Stuart Meaker for the departing Plunkett.

Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke says there will not be much experimentation yet despite their virtual elimination from contention for the knock-out stages.

"Four games is still a lot of cricket... as a team we are trying to find our feet, with some playing still adapting to 50-over cricket, so it's not an experiment for us," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"We are still playing for the 'Daff' and we have a lot to play for."

Glamorgan (from): Lawlor, Labuschagne, Cooke (capt, wk), Lloyd, Root, Hemphrey, Carlson, Wagg, de Lange, Carey, van der Gugten, Hogan, Douthwaite.

Surrey (possible): Stoneman, Jacks, Elgar, Burns (capt), Foakes (wk), Smith, Clark, Meaker, McKerr, Batty, Morkel.