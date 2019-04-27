Claire Polosak becomes first female umpire to officiate men's ODI

Claire Polosak has previously stood in 15 women’s one-day internationals since 2016

Australia's Claire Polosak will become the first female umpire to officiate in a men's one-day international at the ICC World Cricket League Division Two on Saturday.

Polosak will stand in the final between tournament hosts Namibia and Oman.

The 31-year-old became the first woman to umpire an Australian men's domestic fixture in October 2017.

"There's no reason why females can't umpire in cricket. It's about breaking down barriers," Polosak said.

Polosak has overseen 15 women's ODIs and stood in the semi-final of the Women's World Twenty20 in 2018.

She and Eloise Sheridan became the first female umpires to officiate on-field together in a professional match in Australia in last year's Women's Big Bash League.