Jake Lehmann: Lancashire sign Australian batsman as replacement for Glenn Maxwell

Jake Lehmann plays in the Australian Big Bash T20 for Adelaide Strikers

Australian batsman Jake Lehmann will join Lancashire as overseas replacement for countryman Glenn Maxwell.

The 26-year-old son of former Australia Test player and head coach Darren, will be available from the club's last two One-Day Cup group matches.

Maxwell will return to Australia after playing against Durham on Tuesday to join up with the World Cup squad.

"I'm hugely excited to have been given the opportunity to join a massive club like Lancashire," Lehmann said.

Left-hander Lehmann previously had a spell in county cricket with Yorkshire in 2016. He would also be available for the knockout stages of the One-Day Cup should Lancashire qualify.

Maxwell will return to Lancashire after the World Cup to play in the T20 Blast in August and the County Championship in September.