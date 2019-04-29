Alex Hales withdrawn from England World Cup squad

Alex Hales was previously suspended and fined by the ECB following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September 2017

Alex Hales has been withdrawn from England's preliminary World Cup squad to ensure the team is "free from any distractions", the England & Wales Cricket Board has said.

Last week, a spokesman for the batsman said he had been suspended following an "off-field incident".

Hales, 30, was part of a provisional 15-man squad named for the World Cup.

"I want to make it clear this is not the end of Alex's career as an England player," said ECB chief Ashley Giles.

The ECB has refused to say what Hales has done to warrant his withdrawal, citing confidentiality concerns.

Hales missed Nottinghamshire's One-Day Cup games last week for what the county described as "personal reasons".

The incident happened last year, and the player's spokesman added: "While the issue is not cricket-related, he accepted it was right he was suspended."

The ECB says he has also been removed from the England squad for the one-day international against Ireland on Friday, as well as the Twenty20 international and ODI series against Pakistan.

"We have thought long and hard about this decision," added Giles, the ECB's managing director of England men's cricket.

"We have worked hard to create the right environment around the England team and need to consider what is in the best interests of the team, to ensure they are free from any distractions and able to focus on being successful on the pitch.

"The ECB and the PCA (Professional Cricketers' Association) will continue to aid Alex and work alongside his county club Nottinghamshire to give him the support he needs, to help him fulfil his potential as a professional cricketer."

Hales has played 11 Tests, 70 ODIs and 60 T20 internationals for England.

He is now regarded as a white-ball specialist, however, and in 2018 signed a new contract with Nottinghamshire to play only limited-overs matches until the end of the 2019 season.

It is the second time he has been suspended, following his punishment - which also included a fine - for an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September 2017.

The England limited-overs batsman did not face any criminal charges, while team-mate Ben Stokes was cleared of affray at a trial.

In addition to the incident in Bristol, Hales was charged in relation to "inappropriate images".

Speaking to the Guardian earlier this month, the batsman said the fallout from the incident had been a "lesson learned the incredibly hard way", and subsequently told BBC Sport he believed he deserved a "second chance" after he and his team-mates were "caught up in the wrong place at the wrong time".