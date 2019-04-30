One-Day Cup: Liam Dawson stars as Hampshire beat Surrey

Liam Dawson scored seven fours and four sixes in his innings of 108 and then took figures of 2-39

Royal London One-Day Cup, Kia Oval Hampshire 307 (49.2 overs): Dawson 108, Markram 88; Meaker 3-58, McKerr 3-59 Surrey 254 (46.2 overs): Stoneman 70; Abbott 3-58, Dawson 2-39 Hampshire (2 pts) beat Surrey by 53 runs Match scorecard

One-Day Cup holders Hampshire recovered from defeat at Essex to beat Surrey by 53 runs and record their fifth victory of the group stage.

Liam Dawson top-scored with 108 and opener Aiden Markram added 88 as Hampshire posted 307 all out.

Mark Stoneman (70) helped the hosts to get off to a solid start in their reply before they lost wickets regularly.

Kyle Abbott (3-58) and Gareth Berg (2-40) helped wrap up the innings as Surrey were bowled out for 254.

Hampshire have only used 13 players so far in the competition and moved a step closer to qualification for the semi-finals as they went top of the South Group table.

Dawson also took 2-39, picking up the wickets of Will Jacks (29) and Rory Burns (38) as Surrey fell short in their run chase.

Defeat continues Surrey's poor form in the competition, with the south London club having lost five of the six games.

The Oval outfit had 12 players missing through injury or illness, but still had five internationals in their side.