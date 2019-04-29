England call up James Vince, Ben Duckett & Dawid Malan

Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan and James Vince

Batsman James Vince has the chance to earn a place in England's World Cup squad after being called up for the one-day series against Pakistan.

Vince, 28, replaces Alex Hales who was withdrawn from the preliminary World Cup squad after being suspended following an "off-field incident".

England have until 23 May to finalise their squad for the tournament.

Ben Duckett and Dawid Malan have also been called up for the ODI in Ireland and the Twenty20 against Pakistan.

England play Ireland in Malahide, near Dublin, on Friday before taking on Pakistan at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens on Sunday.

Opener Jason Roy is out of both games because of a back spasm while captain Eoin Morgan and batsman Joe Denly are carrying knocks.

Hampshire's Vince was already selected for both games.

Surrey player Roy will continue to receive treatment before meeting up with squad before the five-match Pakistan one-day series, which starts at The Oval on Wednesday, 8 May - their last competitive action before their World Cup campaign starts against South Africa on 30 May.