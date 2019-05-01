One-Day Cup: Worcestershire win to hand North Group leaders Notts their first defeat

Tom Fell followed up his 53 against Warwickshire with an unbeaten 48 in the win over Notts

Royal London One-Day Cup, Blackfinch New Road Nottinghamshire 121 (32 overs): Nash 51; Parnell 5-24, Morris 2-17 Worcestershire 124-5 (25.1 overs): Fell 48*; Wood 2-36 Worcestershire (2 pts) won by five wickets Match scorecard

Worcestershire climbed to second in North Group as leaders Nottinghamshire suffered their first One-Day Cup loss.

After starting with five straight wins, Notts ran aground at New Road after being bowled out for just 121, a slide started by the early loss of Joe Clarke on his first return to his old ground.

Despite 51 by opener Chris Nash, South African Wayne Parnell took 5-24, including three wickets in one over.

Tom Fell made 48 not out to see the Pears to a five-wicket win on 124-5.

The only bright spot for the visitors, who may have Alex Hales back for their next game, was a half-century by Nash, who has now made 56, 35 and 51 in his three knocks in this season's competition.

Only very briefly did Notts look like they might cause the Pears any concern when, in successive balls, Daryl Mitchell (20) holed out tamely before captain Brett D'Oliveira was run out first ball in a huge mix-up.

The Pears still needed another 29 at lunch and they quickly lost George Rhodes in another run-out mix-up after the resumption, but Fell settled any home nerves with a flurry of boundaries.

What's next?

Notts still hold a two-point lead over Worcestershire, third-placed Durham and fourth-placed Lancashire, with Derbyshire just a further point back - all chasing a place in the top three and qualification for the knock-out stages.

Peter Moores' side are back in action against Durham in Grantham on Friday before their final group game at Northampton on Monday.

Worcestershire's next game is at home to Yorkshire on Saturday before they too finish on Monday at Derby.

The Pears, who had Australian Callum Ferguson back in for his first appearance in place of temporary replacement Hamish Rutherford, will hope to have wicketkeeper Ben Cox fit.

Cox was forced to miss this game because of illness which meant Notts old boy Riki Wessels kept wicket.

Notts may have a doubt over Paul Coughlin, who retired hurt with a hamstring injury, to add to their woes.

But head coach Moores said that discarded England batsman Hales might make his county return against Durham.

"I'm waiting on the word from the club that all is ok for him to be involved on Friday," said Moores. "I'd like him to be involved from Friday onwards.

"Anyone who misses out on a World Cup is going to be very disappointed, but it's how he reacts to it - I expect Alex to react in the right way."