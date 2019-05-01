Alex Hales: England batsman to return to playing for Notts after ban

Alex Hales is expected to face Durham in the One-Day Cup on Friday for Nottinghamshire

Alex Hales will return to playing for his county Nottinghamshire on Friday after serving a suspension.

The 30-year-old was withdrawn from England's provisional World Cup squad on Monday for an "off-field incident".

Hales' management company said the England and Wales Cricket Board's decision had left him "devastated".

Having served the ban, Nottinghamshire say he will be available for all white-ball cricket for the rest of the season, starting against Durham.

Hales was reportedly suspended for recreational drug use, although the ECB has refused to say what he did to warrant his withdrawal, citing confidentiality concerns.

Hales missed Nottinghamshire's One-Day Cup games last month for what the county described as "personal reasons".

But after defeat by Worcestershire earlier on Wednesday, Notts head coach Peter Moores hinted he would be in contention for selection on Friday.

"I'd like him to be involved," Moores said. "Anyone who misses out on a World Cup is going to be very disappointed.

"But it's how he reacts to it - I expect Alex to react in the right way."

Nottinghamshire say they will work with Hales, the Professional Cricketers' Association and the ECB to look after his welfare and ensure he receives support and guidance.

"Alex's off-field actions have, at times, fallen way short of the behaviours the club expects from any of its staff," a statement said.

"He accepts the position he finds himself in is of his own making. He knows he has a long road back to redeem himself in the eyes of many people, but that now has to be his aim.

"After much deliberation, we believe it's in the best interests of all concerned for him to get back to playing cricket for Nottinghamshire as quickly as possible."