Alex Hales: Nottinghamshire select batsman in team for One-Day Cup game v Durham

Alex Hales has played 11 Tests, 70 one-day internationals and 60 T20 matches for England

Royal London One-Day Cup, Gorse Lane, Grantham Nottinghamshire v Durham Notts won toss and will bowl first Scorecard

Discarded England batsman Alex Hales has been named in Nottinghamshire's team to face Durham in the One-Day Cup.

It is the 30-year-old's first appearance since being removed from England's World Cup squad on Monday.

It was initially said that Hales was taking time away for "personal reasons", until it was reported he had been banned for recreational drug use.

Notts said it was "in the best interests of all concerned" for him to return to action quickly.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has still not confirmed why Hales was taken out of England's World Cup squad, citing confidentiality concerns.

Director of cricket Ashley Giles said on Thursday that Hales would still be part of the national setup had details of his suspension not become public.

Captain Eoin Morgan added that a "complete breakdown in trust" had led to Hales being left out and that decision was endorsed by senior players in the squad.

Notts, who are top of their group, won the toss and elected to bowl first at Grantham, although there is likely to be a delayed start because of rain.

A win will confirm Notts' place in the knockout phase.