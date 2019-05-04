One-Day Cup: Yorkshire knocked out after heavy defeat by Worcestershire

Parnell's five-for was his second in as many matches after taking 5-24 against Warwickshire

Royal London One-Day Cup, Blackfinch New Road Worcestershire 293-7 (50 overs): Rhodes 106, Cox 87; Patterson 4-45 Yorkshire 143 (33 overs): Kohler-Cadmore 31, Pillans 31; Parnell 5-25 Worcestershire (2 pts) won by 150 runs Scorecard

Worcestershire seamer Wayne Parnell took 5-25 to help beat Yorkshire by 150 runs and knock them out of the One-Day Cup with a group match to spare.

Earlier George Rhodes (106) and Ben Cox (87) shared a 169-run stand to inspire the home side's recovery from 62-4.

They eventually posted 293-7 and it proved far too much for Yorkshire.

The visitors' chase started well, but was derailed by three quick wickets from Parnell, who returned to take the final two in successive deliveries.

When the South African dismissed Josh Poysden for a golden duck, the White Rose had batted for just 33 overs.

That collapse had not looked likely when Adam Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore shared an opening partnership of 46 that started with a blitz of boundaries.

But when Kohler-Cadmore became Parnell's third victim, they never really recovered.

Ed Barnard (3-26) and Brett D'Oliveira (2-20) also played a big part in ripping through the middle order and moving the Pears towards victory.

Yorkshire captain Steve Patterson (4-45) was equally as impressive earlier in the day as his three early wickets seemed to have set the away team on their way to a win that would keep their One-Day Cup hopes alive.

The turning point arrived when Rhodes and Cox came together at the crease and their superb partnership took the home side towards 300, leaving Parnell and the rest of the Worcestershire attack to do the rest.