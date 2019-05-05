One-Day Cup: Hampshire beat Somerset to secure home semi-final

South Africa batsman Aiden Markram has scored 466 runs, at an average of 58.25, for Hampshire during the group stage of the One-Day Cup

Royal London One-Day Cup, Cooper Associates County Ground Somerset 216 (40.3 overs): Bartlett 40; Abbott 3-36 Hampshire 221-3 (31.3 overs): Markram 61, Donald 57, Northeast 51* Hampshire (2 pts) beat Somerset by seven wickets Scorecard

Holders Hampshire earned a home semi-final in the One-Day Cup with a comfortable seven-wicket win over Somerset at Taunton.

South Africa batsman Aiden Markram hit 61, Aneurin Donald 57 and Sam Northeast an unbeaten 51 as Hampshire raced to their target with 18.3 overs to spare.

After electing to bat, Somerset lost wickets at regular intervals as they were dismissed for 216.

George Bartlett top-scored with 40, while Kyle Abbott took 3-36.

The South African seamer bowled Tom Banton to claim the first wicket of the game, but although seven Somerset batsmen made starts they were unable to press on.

Gareth Berg and Liam Dawson removed Peter Trego (26) and Azhar Ali (21) in successive overs, and after once-capped England leg-spinner Mason Crane removed both James Hildreth (22) and Tom Abell (36), the hosts were stuttering on 128-5.

Bartlett and Roelof van der Merwe (38) offered some resistance but a total of 216 with nine and a half overs still available to bat never looked like being enough to defend.

So it proved, with every Hampshire batsman scoring at better than a run a ball as they eased to 221-3, with only Craig Overton (2-25) threatening to hold up their victory charge.

After seven wins from their eight games, Hampshire are guaranteed to finish top of the South Group, while Somerset may now need to beat already-eliminated Surrey in their final game on Tuesday to reach the quarter-finals.

Somerset head coach Jason Kerr:

"Just over 200 was never enough on that pitch. The plan was to get as many runs as possible on a used surface and apply pressure as the pitch got slower.

"One of our batsmen needed to take responsibility and make a big score. Every time we looked like getting back into the game we lost a wicket.

"We have some incredibly talented players and it is frustrating to see them perform like that when they put so much work in. Right now we are not clicking as a team. We have to put that right against Surrey here on Tuesday."

Hampshire batsman Aneurin Donald:

"The aim was to secure a home semi-final and we have done that. We will keep an eye on other results, but we fancy ourselves against anyone at the Ageas Bowl.

"It's nice to go into the knock-out stages of a competition in strong form and we now skip a stage, which is also great.

"It was a fantastic effort by our bowlers. Anytime you come to Taunton and restrict Somerset to around 220 you can feel pretty pleased. And I had a chance to show what I can do at the top of such a good batting line-up."