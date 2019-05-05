One-Day Cup: Miles Hammond hits 95 to help Gloucestershire see off Sussex

Miles Hammond hit 95 to help Gloucestershire to a resounding victory at The Saffrons

Royal London One-Day Cup, Eastbourne Gloucestershire 335-6 (50 overs): Hammond 95, J Taylor 69*, Roderick 53, Dent 46 Sussex 219 (43.2 overs): Wiese 55, Evans 44; M Taylor 3-39, Howell 3-48 Gloucestershire (2 pts) beat Sussex by 116 runs Scorecard

Gloucestershire opener Miles Hammond made his first half-century in one-day cricket to help his side rack up a huge 335-6 in their 116-run One-Day Cup win over South Group rivals Sussex.

Hammond made 95, while Jack Taylor smashed eight sixes in a stunning cameo innings of 69 not out off 26 balls.

Despite 55 from David Wiese and 44 for Laurie Evans, Sussex fell well short, bowled out in the 44th over for 219.

Both sides are now locked on eight points, chasing a top-three place.

Hampshire have already booked their place in the knockout stages, and a home semi-final, by securing top spot in the North Group.

Middlesex, who ended Glamorgan's hopes, will join them if they beat Kent at Canterbury on Tuesday, when all four group games left will have something riding on them.

If Middlesex win, they would move to 12 points, clear of third-placed Somerset, fourth-placed Gloucestershire and fifth-placed Sussex, all of whom are on eight points.

Somerset look the most likely, at home to struggling Surrey, while Gloucestershire host Glamorgan at Bristol and Sussex go to Chelmsford to face Essex.

But, even if Somerset do win, Gloucestershire could sneak ahead of them if they can also win and show the same sort of explosive batting they did in this game.

Victory was set up by the opening stand between Hammond and Chris Dent, who put on 110 before being parted in the final ball of the 20th over.

Gareth Roderick (53 off 63 balls) and Taylor took it on from there as Gloucestershire posted the seventh-best score in their 56-year one-day history.