One-Day Cup: Leicestershire beat Warwickshire in final group game

Tom Taylor's previous best List A score was 59 against Durham last month

Royal London One-Day Cup, Fischer County Ground Leicestershire 340 (49.3 overs): Taylor 98*, Ackermann 74, Dearden 69; Hannon-Dalby 3-81 Warwickshire 304 (47.1 overs): Yates 66, Pollock 57; Taylor 3-58, Klein 3-66 Leicestershire (2pts) beat Warwickshire by 36 runs Scorecard

Tom Taylor ran out of partners on 98 not out as Leicestershire ended their One-Day Cup campaign with a 36-run home victory over Warwickshire.

Taylor hit two sixes and 13 fours after good batting for the home side by Harry Dearden (69) and Colin Ackermann (74).

But he missed out on a century when Mohammad Abbas was lbw to George Panayi and they were all out for 340.

Teenager Rob Yates marked his debut with 66 for Warwickshire, who could only muster 304 in reply.

All-rounder Taylor also weighed in with 3-58 and ran out Yates, who was forced wide to avoid a collision with bowler Ben Mike.

The win was only Leicestershire's second in their eight group games but they still finished bottom of the table, with Warwickshire seventh after their fifth defeat.

The Bears began their run-chase well as Pollock and Dom Sibley put on 71 in 10 overs, but thereafter fell behind the rate as wickets fell at regular intervals.

And it was Taylor who ended the game by having Jeetan Patel caught at long-off at Ateeq Javid.