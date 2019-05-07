One-Day Cup: Gloucestershire bow out despite beating Essex

James Bracey also got his first List A wicket in the match, getting Daniel Lawrence out

Royal London One-Day Cup, The Cloudfm County Ground Essex 293 (49.5 overs): Chopra 156; Higgins 2-55 Gloucestershire 294-6 (48.5 overs): Bracey 113 not out, Dent 89; Beard 3-51 Gloucestershire (2 pts) beat Essex by four wickets Scorecard

Gloucestershire missed out on the One-Day Cup knockout stages despite beating Essex in their final South Group game.

The visitors needed either Middlesex or Somerset to slip up for a top-three finish, but both counties triumphed.

Varun Chopra (156) held Essex's innings together as they were bowled out for 293 in the last over at Chelmsford.

Chris Dent (89) and James Bracey added 117 for Gloucestershire's third wicket, the latter unbeaten on 113 as they got to 294-6 with seven balls to spare.

It was Bracey's maiden List A hundred, coming off 86 balls, although Gloucestershire finish fourth in South Group, with Essex winning just two of their eight games in the competition.

Former England captain Alastair Cook (18) and Tom Westley (20) were both run out, Graeme van Buuren's impressive fielding having played a part in both dismissals.

Chopra's ton was his third of the season in the One-Day Cup, but Rishi Patel (26) was the only of his Essex team-mates to manage more than 25 after they had won the toss.

Injured Gloucestershire all-rounder Benny Howell - batting with a runner - smashed a six to take them over the winning line as he accompanied Bracey at the end on 30 not out.

Friday's quarter-finals (10 May)

Worcestershire v Somerset (11:00 BST)

Middlesex v Lancashire (13:00 BST)

Sunday's semi-finals (12 May)

Nottinghamshire v TBC

Hampshire v TBC

Final - 25 May (Lord's)