One-Day Cup: Max Holden hammers Middlesex record score in win over Kent
-
- From the section Counties
|Royal London One-Day Cup, The Spitfire Ground
|Middlesex 380-5 (50 overs): Holden 166, Taylor 94, Gubbins 49
|Kent 347 (48.5 overs): Crawley 120, Renshaw 49, Blake 43; Harris 4-65
|Middlesex (2 pts) beat Kent by 33 runs
|Scorecard
Max Holden registered a new Middlesex record List A score of 166 at Canterbury to help his side beat Kent, clinch second place in South Group and earn a One-Day Cup home semi-final.
Holden shared a third-wicket stand of 191 with New Zealand Test batman Ross Taylor, who made 94 as Middlesex made 380-5, also a county List A record.
Zak Crawley then hit 120 as last year's finalists made a spirited reply.
But Kent fell just short, bowled out in the 49th over for 347.
After two previous good stabs this season (366-8 against Essex on 19 April and 364-7 v Somerset last Wednesday), Middlesex this time succeeded in piling up their highest List A score in the 56 years of English one-day cricket.
They plundered 21 off the last over, bowled by Matt Milnes, to beat the 367-6 they posted against Sussex at Hove four years ago.
Kent's Matt Renshaw (49) and Alex Blake (43) both weighed in with supporting knocks to Crawley's first List A century.
But they eventually fell short to ensure a home semi-final for Middlesex against Lancashire, who finished third in North Group.
Friday's quarter-finals (10 May)
Worcestershire v Somerset (11:00 BST)
Middlesex v Lancashire (13:00 BST)
Sunday's semi-finals (12 May)
Nottinghamshire v TBC
Hampshire v TBC