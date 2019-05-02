Alex Hales: Ashley Giles admits batsman could still have been in World Cup squad

Hales has played 11 Tests, 70 one-day internationals and 60 Twenty20s for England

Alex Hales would still be part of the England squad had details of his suspension not become public, director of cricket Ashley Giles has admitted.

It was initially said that Hales was taking time away from the game for "personal reasons", until the Guardian reported he was serving a 21-day ban for recreational drug use.

"The effect of that breaking has led us to where we are," Giles told BBC Sport.

"If anyone thinks that is right or wrong, it is the way it had to be."

The England and Wales Cricket Board has still not confirmed why Hales was removed from the squad, citing confidentiality concerns.

It is for that reason that the selectors did not know of Hales' suspension when they named England's preliminary World Cup squad on 17 April, or why captain Eoin Morgan had no knowledge of the sanction until media reports emerged.

"When the team was selected, myself and chief executive Tom Harrison were aware of a situation, but were bound by a duty of confidentiality. We were unable to share that with any of the key people in that environment," explained Giles.

"Whether any of us consider that right or wrong, that is out of our hands."

News of the drugs ban broke on 26 April as England gathered for a training camp. Hales was removed from the squad on Monday.

Speaking on Thursday, Morgan confirmed that Hales' omission was agreed in a meeting of senior players because of what he described as a "complete breakdown in trust" between the Nottinghamshire batsman and the rest of the squad.

Morgan then made the feelings of the players known to Giles.

"Eoin was clear on what he wanted," said former left-arm spinner Giles. "The selectors were unanimous on the decision and fully supported by myself and Tom."

After he was removed from the squad, Hales' management company released a statement detailing the player's disappointment at the outcome and claiming he had been given assurances that the suspension would not affect his participation in the World Cup.

"There were also elements of Alex's statement that weren't helpful," added Giles. "There weren't assurances given on World Cup selection."

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Complete breakdown in trust between Hales and team' - Morgan

And Giles also rejected any suggestion that the ECB hierarchy had acted improperly for failing to disclose Hales' suspension to his team-mates, selectors or fans.

"To think that myself and Tom have misled, hidden, U-turned or tried to sweep under the carpet is ridiculous," said Giles.

"We were bound by a duty of confidentiality and we maintained that. Unfortunately, someone else didn't and a story has broken about an off-the-field incident.

"If in any instance a process or policy doesn't work, they should come under constant review so that they work better next time around."

With Hales now free to resume playing for Nottinghamshire, Giles wants the 30-year to return to the international fold in the future.

"He's a very, very good player and the door isn't shut," said Giles. "We want to see some really good behaviour and good cricket."