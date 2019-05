Phil Salt scored his maiden List A century against Kent in his 11th match in the format

England have called up Sussex batsman Phil Salt to replace the injured Dawid Malan in their squad for the Twenty20 match against Pakistan on Sunday.

The 22-year-old opener comes in for the game in Cardiff (14:30 BST) because Malan has a groin injury.

Salt scored 355 runs in the T20 Blast last year as his side reached the final.

He hit an unbeaten 137 off 106 balls in a One-Day Cup win over Kent on 21 April.