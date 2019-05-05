Ireland v West Indies: Record opening stand puts tourists in control against Ireland

West Indies opener John Campbell manages to scamper in as Lorcan Tucker is denied a run-out

One-day international, Clontarf West Indies 381-3 (50 overs): Campbell 179, S Hope 170; McCarthy 2-76 Ireland (yet to bat) Scorecard

A record opening ODI partnership of 365 between John Campbell and Shai Campbell helped West Indies to 381-3 against Ireland in Clontarf on Sunday.

Campbell (179) and Hope (170) were just five runs short of the record ODI stand, set by Windies pair Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels in 2015.

The Irish attack was demolished as Campbell and Hope smashed a combined eight sixes and 37 fours.

Ireland, who won the toss, face a huge task to win the game.

The hosts came close to a stunning victory over England on Friday but their bowlers ensured a chastening experience in Dublin two days later.

The decision to field first backfired, although Campbell escaped a run-out attempt with the first ball of the match.

Records kept tumbling as the openers thrashed the Irish attack to all parts of the ground.

It was the first time both West Indies openers made centuries in the same game and at 306 it became the biggest first-wicket partnership in ODI history.

They were smashing their way towards the Gayle and Samuels record when Campbell was caught by Irish skipper William Porterfield on the boundary.

Hope became Barry McCarthy's second victim in four balls and captain Jason Holder was dismissed for just one from the final ball of the innings.