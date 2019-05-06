One Day Cup: Glamorgan squad unchanged for Sussex match

Connor Brown is in the Glamorgan squad after impressing for the second XI

One-Day Cup: Sussex v Glamorgan Venue: County Ground, Hove Date: Tuesday, 7 May Time: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport online and app, updates on BBC Radio Sussex and BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan will choose from an unchanged squad of 13 for their final One Day Cup match away to Sussex at Hove.

Teenage seam bowler Roman Walker and batsman Connor Brown are the extra options from the team which lost to Middlesex, ending any chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Sussex will have Welsh batsman Phil Salt back after his call-up to the England T20 squad in Cardiff.

But they are missing England bowlers Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan.

The hosts are among four teams disputing the second and third qualifying places from the South Group.

Sussex (from): Brown, Barnes, Beer, Briggs, Evans, Finch, Garton, Hamza, Sakande, Salt, van Zyl, Wiese, Wright.

Glamorgan (from): Lawlor, Lloyd, Cooke, Labuschagne, Root, Hemphrey, Brown, Douthwaite, Wagg, de Lange, Carey, van der Gugten, Walker.