Wiaan Mulder: South Africa all-rounder set for Kent spell

Kent have signed South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder for seven County Championship matches, subject to regulatory approval.

The 21-year-old, who made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in February, will begin his spell against Surrey on 20 May.

Mulder will remain at the St Lawrence Ground until after the game at Hampshire, which commences on 13 July.

The right-armer has also played 10 one-day internationals for the Proteas.

He has taken 66 wickets at an average of 22.93 in his 22 first-class appearances and has scored 1,106 runs at an average of 39.50.

"With Sam Billings and Joe Denly unavailable for differing reasons, Wiaan's ability to bowl a heavy ball and bat in the top six will be a huge asset to the side as we look to establish ourselves in Division One," Kent director of cricket Paul Downton told the club website.