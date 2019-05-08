Scotland v Afghanistan: Shane Burger's debut ODI rained off

Scotland's last home ODI was a first win against England - in June 2018

Scotland's one-day international with Afghanistan at The Grange in Edinburgh has been rained off.

It was due to be Shane Burger's first match as the hosts' head coach but not a single ball was bowled.

A second ODI with Afghanistan is scheduled for Friday at the same venue, with Sri Lanka visiting for two matches next week.

In January, Burger was chosen to succeed Grant Bradburn, who led Scotland to the World T20 finals.

The Scots won a quadrangular T20 tournament against Ireland, the Netherlands and Oman in February, plus a 50-over series win against the latter with Toby Bailey in caretaker charge.

Scotland's last home ODI was a famous six-run triumph over England 11 months ago and Cricket Scotland chief executive Malcolm Cannon insists the current crop of players aim to build on that success.

"The expectations in the squad are high as they were last June," he told BBC Scotland.

"There wasn't that much shock within the squad when we beat England that day. We knew we were going well and knew we had a strong squad. That's the same sort of mentality we have in the squad today."

Afghanistan were last in Scotland in July 2016, winning a rain-affected two-match series 1-0.

The teams most recent ODI meeting was in March 2018 at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, with Scotland winning by seven wickets.