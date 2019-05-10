One-Day Cup: Tom Banton hits ton as Somerset see off Worcestershire

Tom Banton made his second century on only his 16th List A appearance, beating his 102 in this season's first group game against Kent

Royal London One-Day Cup, Blackfinch New Road Somerset 337-8 (50 overs): Banton 112, Hildreth 38, Trego 37; Parnell 3-50 Worcestershire 190 (38 overs): Mitchell 34, Whiteley 33; Azhar Ali 5-27 Somerset beat Worcestershire by 147 runs Match scorecard

Somerset beat Worcestershire by 147 runs as New Road as they booked a One-Day Cup semi-final on Sunday against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Young opening batsman Tom Banton survived two early dropped catches to makes a limited-overs best 112 as Somerset posted a challenging 337-8.

The run out of danger man Callum Ferguson (21) by Tom Abell proved crucial as the Pears struggled.

Part-time spinner Azhar Ali took 5-27 as they folded to 190 all out.

After being put into bat, it might have been a different story for Somerset if Banton, who hit three sixes and 13 fours, had not been missed twice at first slip by Australian Ferguson - both chances off paceman Pat Brown.

And a second-wicket stand of 115 in 18 overs between Banton and Peter Trego (37) proved the cornerstone, as the visiting batsmen contributed all the way down the order,

They were then backed by tight bowling and sharp ground fielding as outplayed Worcestershire, for whome Daryl Mitchell's 34 was the highest score, suffered a third successive One-Day Cup exit on home soil.

The reigning T20 Blast champions have become a real force in limited-over cricket in recent seasons and this was the fourth successive season in which they had qualified from their group - twice as group winners to earn a home semi-final.

And, although last year against Kent was a dramatically close finish, this defeat proved just as overwhelming as their 153-run loss to Surrey in 2017 and their nine-wicket quarter-final defeat by Somerset at Taunton in 2016.

They have still not won a List A knockout game at New Road since the C & G Trophy quarter-final win over Essex in 2004 - the year after a famous last-over semi-final victory over Lancashire.