One-Day Cup: Hampshire beat Lancashire by four wickets

James Vince is part of England's squad for the current-limited overs series against Pakistan

Royal London One-Day Cup, Ageas Bowl Lancashire 241 all out (47.4 overs): Jennings 63, Lehmann 62; Berg 5-26 Crane 3-42 Hampshire 245-6 (49 overs): Rossouw 85, Vince 79; Berg 5-26, Crane 3-42 Hampshire beat Lancashire by four wickets Match scorecard

England World Cup hopeful James Vince scored 79 and Rilee Rossouw made 85 as holders Hampshire beat Lancashire by four wickets to book a One-Day Cup final meeting with Somerset at Lord's.

They reached their target with an over in hand having earlier dismissed the visitors for 241 with 14 balls left.

Much of that was down to Gareth Berg's career-best List A figures of 5-26.

The South African all-rounder took the final four wickets as Lancashire collapsed from 231-5 in the 45th over.

Mason Crane also played a starring role at the Ageas Bowl as he ended with 3-42 from his 10-over spell, outshining slow-left-armer Liam Dawson (1-49), who is a contender to make England's final World Cup squad when it is announced later this month.

That being said, Dawson's dismissal of Jake Lehmann for 62 was just as vital as Crane's earlier scalp of Test opener Keaton Jennings for 63.

Lancashire briefly rallied from the Australian's dismissal until Crane struck again to remove Rob Jones, making way for Berg's assault on the tail as he quickly polished off the visitors' innings.

Hampshire then made a terrible start in reply as Saqib Mahmood sent Tom Alsop (0), Aneurin Donald (3) and Sam Northeast (1) back to the pavilion to leave the hosts 23-3.

But a partnership of 122 between Vince and Rossouw rebuilt their innings. When the former was run out, Rossouw pushed on alongside the lower order to get his team to within touching distance of victory when he was bowled by Liam Livingstone.