Scotland cricket: new head coach Shane Burger targets World Cup and Test status

New head coach Shane Burger says his aim is to get Scotland to the World Cup in 2023 and secure Test status.

The South African's first match in charge, an ODI against Afghanistan at the Grange, was rained off on Wednesday.

After replacing Grant Bradburn in January, Burger is determined to build on the work of his successor.

"Trying to get to the 2023 World Cup is definitely something we're looking towards," he told BBC Scotland.

"But more importantly for me is growing the system, making sure some of the younger players are coming through this environment.

"Being a full [Test] member is something we really want to achieve, we're already acting like we are."

Under Bradburn, Scotland qualified for the T20 World Cup in 2016, but narrowly missed out on the 50-over edition to take place later this summer.

The team also recorded a first ever ODI win over England last June. Burger says Scotland's improvement in recent years attracted him to the position.

"The opportunity to play in World Cups, and to get this squad that has already achieved so much and to get them better [attracted him]," he said.

"More importantly, [the chance] to be with a team that's been successful, done well and take them hopefully to another level."

A second ODI with Afghanistan is scheduled for Friday at the Grange, with Sri Lanka visiting for two matches next week.

Meanwhile, Scotland are to compete in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two to begin in August this year.

The competition will consist of 36 ODIs over two-and-a-half years with the top three teams earning a place in the qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup.

Scotland will host Oman and Papa New Guinea in the first series taking place in Aberdeen, beginning 14 August.