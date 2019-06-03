Cricket World Cup: Name the century-makers from 2015
-
- From the section Cricket
After England's Joe Root and Jos Buttler became the first two batsmen to hit centuries at the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, it is time to test your knowledge of the last tournament.
There were 37 centuries at the 2015 edition in Australia and New Zealand.
Some players appear on the list numerous times, but how many can you name?
Your time starts now!
Can you name the 2015 Cricket World Cup century-makers?
Score: 0 / 38
05:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|32
|33
|34
|35
|36
|37
|38