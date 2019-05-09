Women's T20 Challenge: Danni Wyatt steers Velocity to final against Supernovas

India's Jemimah Rodrigues top scored with an unbeaten 77 from 48 balls for Supernovas in the final round-robin game

Women's T20 Challenge, Jaipur: Game 1: Trailblazers 140-5 (20 overs, Mandhana 90) beat Supernovas 138-6 (20 overs) by two runs - scorecard (external site) Game 2: Velocity 113-7 (18 overs, Wyatt 46) beat Trailblazers 112-6 (20 overs) by seven wickets - scorecard (external site) Game 3: Supernovas 142-3 (20 overs, Rodrigues 77*) beat Velocity 130-3 (20 overs, Wyatt 43) by 12 runs - scorecard (external site)

England's Danni Wyatt could not manage a second match-winning innings in the Women's T20 Challenge - but helped her Velocity side reach the final.

Wyatt was player of the match after hitting 46 in Velocity's win over a Trailblazers side including England spinner Sophie Ecclestone on Wednesday.

But on Thursday, Velocity were edged out by Supernovas, including England's Natalie Sciver, despite Wyatt's 43.

Supernovas and Velocity will meet again in Sunday's final in Jaipur.

With all three sides winning one match in the round-robin series, Trailblazers were eliminated on net run rate once Velocity had passed 117 in their pursuit of Supernovas' 142-3.

The Women's T20 Challenge is seen as a prelude to a possible Women's Indian Premier League, with last year's one-off game expanded to involve three teams.

Alongside India's top players, a number of leading overseas players have featured again - such as England's Wyatt, Ecclestone and Sciver, New Zealand's Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine, and West Indies' Stafanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews.

South Africa's current series against Pakistan has prevented their players from participating, but controversially, no Australians were invited to play in this year's Challenge.

The Australian and Indian boards have recently been in dispute over the scheduling of a men's one-day international series in January 2020.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone (second right) was part of the Trailblazers side - but they failed to make the final

England face tri-series down under

Meanwhile, England will face their old adversaries Australia in a Twenty20 tri-series in January and February which also involves India.

The three sides will meet each other twice, once in Canberra and once at Melbourne's Junction Oval, which will also stage the final.

It will give all three teams T20 match practice in Australian conditions before the ICC Women's T20 World Cup - hosted by the Aussies - which begins on 21 February.