Jason Roy: England opener set to be fit for second Pakistan ODI

Jason Roy and team-mate Adil Rashid play football at The Ageas Bowl during a training session on Friday

England v Pakistan - second ODI Venue: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton Date: Saturday, 11 May Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England opener Jason Roy is set to be fit for the second one-day international against Pakistan in Southampton on Saturday.

Roy missed Wednesday's abandoned game at The Oval because of a back spasm.

All-rounder Moeen Ali, who sat out the first match with a rib problem, is also set to return.

England are using the five-match series as preparation for this summer's World Cup, with their final squad to be named on 21 May.

If Roy does miss out, Hampshire's James Vince will once again deputise on his home ground.

Vince, 28, was called into the squad for the matches against Pakistan after Alex Hales was removed after reportedly failing a test for recreational drugs.

Hales was named in England's preliminary World Cup squad despite serving a 21-day ban, but was dropped after a meeting of senior players for what captain Eoin Morgan called "a complete breakdown in trust".

Vince, who had been out of international cricket for more than a year before his recall, told BBC Sport: "The opportunity has come up and that was unexpected.

"As and when I do get another chance in this series, I'll try to do as well as I can to push my case for the World Cup."

The majority of Vince's international career has come in the Test arena. The right-hander averages 24.90 in 13 matches and has developed a reputation for getting out in frustrating fashion after appearing to do the hard work of 'getting in'.

In 22 Test innings, Vince has been dismissed in single figures on just six occasions, but has passed 50 only three times.

"There has been some tough times," he added. "It's great to be playing for your country, but if things aren't going well, there is external stuff that you don't have to deal with in county cricket - more opinions and criticism.

"It's something to learn from and, now that I'm back, I can use those experiences in the past to try to be better."