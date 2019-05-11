Jos Buttler: Eoin Morgan praises 'freakish' England batsman after ODI win

Media playback is not supported on this device Buttler hits 'wonderful' six to complete spectacular century

"Freakish" England batsman Jos Buttler has a "gear not many others have" says captain Eoin Morgan, after the wicketkeeper hit a 50-ball century in Saturday's win over Pakistan.

Buttler, 28, hit an unbeaten 110 as the hosts posted 373-3 before holding on to win by 12 runs in Southampton.

It is the second fastest one-day international century by an England batsman, with Buttler also holding the record for the fastest with 46 balls.

"He's really good," said Morgan.

"His freakish knocks seems to be getting closer together, which is a great thing for us."

Buttler now has five of the 10 fastest ODI centuries by an England batsman, having struck a 60-ball ton on his way to 150 against West Indies in Grenada in February.

On Saturday, Morgan hit 71 not out in a partnership of 162 with Buttler, who smashed six fours and nine sixes in a stunning knock.

"I was in prime position for that innings," Morgan added.

"He has a gear that not many of us have. I don't have it but it's great to watch."

When asked if England could consider putting Buttler, who bats at five, higher up the order, Morgan said: "He always seems to time his run really well.

"He always seem to have enough enough balls to bash a hundred. He was the difference between the sides."

Fastest one-day centuries for England

Jos Buttler - 46 balls v Pakistan - Dubai 2015 Jos Buttler - 50 balls v Pakistan - Southampton 2019 Moeen Ali - 53 balls v West Indies - Bristol 2017 Jonny Bairstow - 54 balls v Scotland - Edinburgh 2018 Jonny Bairstow - 58 balls v New Zealand - Christchurch 2018 Jos Buttler - 60 balls v West Indies - Grenada 2019 Jos Buttler - 61 balls v Sri Lanka - Lord's 2014 Alex Hales - 62 balls v Australia - Trent Bridge 2018 Jason Roy - 65 balls v West Indies - Barbados 2019 Jos Buttler - 66 balls v New Zealand - Edgbaston 2015

England's bowling attack was tested on a batting-friendly pitch, with pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood missing out, along with skilful death bowler Tom Curran.

Although they struggled to make inroads in the middle overs, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett were particularly impressive in the final stages of the match.

"In the last four years, Willey and Plunkett in particular have reacted when they have been put under pressure," Morgan added.

"You ask them to do more and they respond really well. They probably don't get the praise that they should.

"The more responsibility that we have given them, they have reacted really well."

Vote