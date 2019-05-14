County Championship: Burns and Elgar hit tons for Surrey against Somerset

Rory Burns, who played six Tests for England over the winter, scored his first Championship ton of the season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day one) Surrey 330-6: Burns 107, Elgar 103, Stoneman 50; Gregory 3-44 Somerset: Yet to bat Surrey 3 pts, Somerset 2 pts Match scorecard

Centuries from Rory Burns and Dean Elgar put Surrey in control on day one at Taunton before Somerset hit back with wickets after tea.

Mark Stoneman (50) helped Surrey make a good start before Burns (107) and Elgar (103) piled on the runs, adding 166.

Lewis Gregory (3-44) led the fightback with the ball, trapping Elgar lbw, as the visitors went from 265-2 to 295-6.

Ryan Patel and Rikki Clarke helped Surrey regain their composure as the defending champions closed on 330-6.

Surrey, who drew their opening match of the Division One season, were able to put their poor One-Day Cup campaign behind them after winning the toss and deciding to bat.

The Londoners were 99-2 after losing Stoneman and Scott Borthwick in quick succession, but captain Burns and South Africa international Elgar both went on to score their first centuries in the Championship this summer.

After England opener Burns top-edged a delivery from Tim Groenewald to Craig Overton, Surrey suffered a mid-order collapse as Ben Foakes and Will Jacks both failed.

Somerset began the match top of the table following victories in their first two games but were unable to further press home their advantage as Patel (25) and Clarke (28) held out until stumps.

Somerset head coach Jason Kerr:

"Our bowlers stuck to their task really well. At one point Surrey had over 200-2 with two international batsmen at the crease, yet we never let them get away.

"We had a bit of luck when Dean Elgar hit a six into the river because the replacement ball swung around. That's why we delayed taking the second new ball.

"It's hard to say what a par score is on this pitch, but I felt we bowled really well. Unfortunately, we let a couple of chances slip, which isn't like us, but that's cricket."

Surrey captain Rory Burns:

"It was an all right day for us. You always want to be a couple less wickets down, but at the end of play we are pretty happy with the position.

"There was something in the pitch for the bowlers if they maintained line and length. I was pleased with the partnerships we put together because we had to fight hard for our runs.

"It was possible to build partnerships by being patient, but getting in wasn't easy and wickets fell in clusters."