County Championship: Middlesex frustrate Leicestershire on day one

Middlesex batsman Nick Gubbins hit 15 fours in his innings of 75

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day one) Middlesex 325-8: Gubbins 75, Scott 52*, Lace 51; Mohammad Abbas 4-57 Leicestershire: Yet to bat Middlesex 3 pts, Leicestershire 2 pts Match scorecard

George Scott scored his maiden first-class half-century as Middlesex frustrated Leicestershire on day one.

After Sam Robson departed to the first ball of the match from Mohammad Abbas, Max Holden (41) and Nick Gubbins (75) led the Middlesex recovery at Lord's.

Tom Lace (51) chipped in before the hosts fell to 284-8 as Abbas (4-57) took two wickets in an over.

But Scott ended unbeaten on 52, with Tom Helm (17 not out) alongside him, as Middlesex closed on 325-8.