Bangladesh v West Indies: Tigers complete Tri-Series double over West Indies

The 52-run second wicket partnership between Soumya Sarkar (l) and Shakib Al Hasan (r) put Bangladesh on course for victory

One-day international, The Village, Malahide West Indies 247-9 (50 overs): Hope 87, Holder 62; Mustafizur 4-43 Bangladesh 248-5 (47.2 overs): Mushfiqur 63, Soumya 54; Nurse 3-53 Bangladesh won by five wickets Scorecard

Bangladesh beat West Indies by five wickets to set up a Tri-Series final against the same opponent on Friday.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar both got half centuries to seal a convincing run chase after West Indies could only manage 247 after electing to bat.

Shai Hope and Jason Holder were the only West Indies batsmen to score heavily but both fell to the bowling of Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza.

The win for Bangladesh ended the final prospects of tournament hosts Ireland.

Bangladesh, who have now beaten West Indies twice in a week, will play Ireland in a dead-rubber match on Wednesday before the final on Friday.

Having won the toss, Hope and fellow opener Sunil Ambris made a positive start for West Indies but a shortish delivery by Mortaza broke the partnership as the Bangladesh bowlers took wickets at regular intervals to restrict the run rate.

A century fifth-wicket partnership between Holder and Hope restored the prospect of a competitive total but Mortaza returned to dismiss both men in quick succession and West Indies added just 40 runs from the final six overs.

Bangladesh produced an assured batting display and always looked in control of their run chase after opener Soumya combined with Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan for half-century partnerships.

Ashley Nurse was the main bowling threat for West Indies and his dismissals of Shakib and Soumya within the space of three balls left Bangladesh teetering on 107-3 but Mushfiqur scored a composed 63 to steer his side to victory although West Indies will rue a couple of fielding errors that allowed Mohammad Mithun (43) and Mahmudullah (30) to add crucial runs.