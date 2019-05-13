County Championship: Glamorgan take on Gloucestershire in Newport

Media playback is not supported on this device Glamorgan Director of Cricket, Mark Wallace says they are 'really excited' to be back in Newport

Specsavers County Championship Division Two: Glamorgan v Gloucestershire Venue: Spytty Park, Newport Date: Tuesday, 14 May Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Sport website and app, plus updates BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan play their first Championship match in Newport in 54 years as they take on Gloucestershire at Spytty Park.

Jeremy Lawlor takes the squad place of batsman Kiran Carlson who has university exams.

Gloucestershire add Jack Taylor, David Payne and George Drissell to their last four-day team, with loanee Josh Shaw dropping out.

Both teams drew their only Championship match before the One-Day Cup campaign.

Glamorgan's last match in Newport was a Sunday League fixture at Rodney Parade in 1989.

"It's been a massive effort, a lot of us were involved in the last matches at Rodney Parade but they were one-day matches and County Championship is a whole new ball-game," said Newport Cricket Club chairman Mike Knight.

"We enjoy it, hopefully for everyone to enjoy themselves and to have four days of competitive cricket would be fantastic.

"Hopefully we'll then be in the mix (for Glamorgan games) next year when the Hundred (franchise) are at Sophia Gardens."

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Hemphrey, Labuschagne, Lloyd, Root, Cooke (capt,wk), Lawlor, Wagg, de Lange, Bull, van der Gugten, Carey, Hogan

Gloucestershire (from): Hammond, Dent (capt), Bracey, Roderick (wk), G Hankins, J Taylor, Howell, Higgins, van Buuren, Payne, Drissell, H Hankins, M Taylor