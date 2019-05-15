County Championship: Yorkshire recover after Kent's Ollie Robinson scores ton

Ollie Robinson's century came in 177 balls and included 11 fours

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day two) Yorkshire 210 & 166-3: Ballance 57* Kent 296: Robinson 103, Crawley 81; Coad 3-66 Yorkshire (4 pts) lead Kent (5 pts) by 80 runs Match scorecard

Kent's Ollie Robinson scored a second century in two County Championship games but Yorkshire fought back on day two to leave the match finely poised.

Resuming on 130-4, Kent lost Zak Crawley (81) but Alex Blake (34) added 104 with Robinson for the sixth wicket.

Yorkshire made inroads after lunch but Robinson (103) helped Kent reached 296 all out for a handy lead of 86.

With Adam Lyth (44) caught behind, Gary Ballance dug deep to reach close unbeaten on 57 with Yorkshire 166-3.

The White Rose were building a useful advantage with Ballance and Tom Kohler-Cadmore at the crease, but the latter was caught at gully for 28 after wafting at a Daniel Bell-Drummond delivery - with Jack Leaning finishing the day in the middle on 11 not out.

Robinson's ton came in only the 20-year-old wicketkeeper's seventh first-class match, although he was perhaps fortunate to survive a tight run-out decision when he was on 98.

Yorkshire's Kohler-Cadmore took six catches - equalling the county's record for the most in an innings - including five at first slip, while Dom Bess took his first wicket for Yorkshire since joining on loan from Somerset.

Ben Coad and Duanne Olivier took three Kent wickets apiece as Yorkshire were the better side after lunch, but Ballance remains key to their chances of victory as they go into day three at Canterbury with an 80-run advantage.

Kent centurion Ollie Robinson:

"This hundred was a little better than my first at Edgbaston back in April. They bowled well, particularly Duanne Olivier, who was pretty quick down the slope and put a lot of pressure on me and Alex Blake.

"It was a tough little spell to get through so it felt really good to get back-to-back tons. Blakey and I batted a lot together for Beckenham in the Kent League back in the day. We like batting together. It felt good to know and have trust in the guy down the other end.

"It was a battle out there. You go hard at each other out in the middle, but that's the way it should be in the first division. Olivier is one of the quickest I've faced and I've got a few bruises and war wounds to show for it, but so has Blakey."

Yorkshire fast bowler Ben Coad:

"When they got through the first hour only losing one wicket, it looked like it could have been a long day. But after lunch, it was a proper bowling performance.

"The pitch is a little bit slower, and it's not nipping as fast and bouncing as nicely as it was before. After the new ball, it's a nice batting surface. But we showed that you can still get a bit out of it if you're disciplined.

"At 260-5, they're looking at a big total. But the way Duanne bowled there, it was fast and hostile. Tom took seven catches in the game with Hampshire and six in that first innings. It's quite phenomenal to actually get that many balls going to a certain person. But he has fabulous hands in the slips, and I wouldn't expect anything less."