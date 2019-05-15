County Championship: Abbott burst for Hants leaves Warwickshire in trouble

Fast bowler Kyle Abbott has now taken 159 first-class wickets for Hampshire - more than for any other team in his career haul of 382 victims

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two) Hampshire 354: Alsop 150, Donald 75; Patel 6-94, Hannon-Dalby 4-69 Warwickshire 184-7: Sibley 95*; Abbott 4-43 Warwickshire (2 pts) trail Hampshire (5 pts) by 170 runs with three wickets remaining Match scorecard

Hampshire fast bowler Kyle Abbott claimed three wickets in 13 balls to leave Warwickshire in danger of being asked to follow on at Edgbaston.

The visitors were all out for 354, adding 63 to their overnight score, with Tom Alsop finally caught for 150.

They then reduced the injury-hit Bears to 184-7 by the close in reply.

Abbott took 4-43 against a home side who owed much to Dom Sibley, who is on 95, just five shy of scoring centuries in six successive first-class matches.

Having gone past his previous best in Tuesday's evening session, Alsop added 19 more, perishing only in the vain pursuit of a fourth batting bonus point, when going for a big shot in the 110th over to long-off, where Craig Miles ran back to take an excellent catch.

He was eighth out, after which, other than Jeetan Patel finishing with the 35th five-for of his first-class career, the only other moment of note in the Hampshire innings was Bears old boy Keith Barker being struck by a bouncer from Henry Brookes - the young man who has effectively replaced him.

On his first trip back to Birmingham since leaving Edgbaston in September, when he signed a two-year deal with Hampshire, Barker's injury caused a five-minute delay for treatment.

He later bowled two tidy spells for 0-22 from his 12 overs, but the main honours belonged to former South African paceman Abbott, who was well supported by 2-41 from the lively Fidel Edwards.

With Sam Hain sidelined by a knee injury, to add to the loss of Ian Bell, Olly Stone and winter signing Liam Norwell, teenage batsman Rob Yates lasted 45 minutes on his Championship debut, managing only one boundary in his six before being bowled by Liam Dawson playing no shot.

But the Bears still have Sibley, looking to equal a record held by former Bears star Brian Lara, and he has so far put on 21 for the eighth wicket with Brookes, to take Warwickshire within 21 runs of the follow-on target.

Bears captain Jeetan Patel told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"After an even day yesterday, the guys rocked up well this morning.

"To come back and take four wickets for 60 and win that first session like we did was a fantastic effort.

"But credit to their bowlers. They bowled well. Seven down is not ideal. A couple of decisions didn't go our way but that's cricket.

"Dom Sibley has been outstanding again. Anyone watching him go about his work will respect exactly what he has done, especially in this game against a good attack who have kept coming."

Hampshire fast bowler Kyle Abbott told BBC Radio Solent:

"It was a great day for us. We would have liked to have batted a bit longer, possibly past lunch, but Tommy's innings set us up really nicely.

"Then we stuck at it well with the ball all afternoon. It was pretty tough going but we got our rewards.

"The pitch might just have got a little bit slower, which we expected, but it's still a pretty good wicket. It came out nicely for me

"I just tried to keep the batsmen playing as much as possible. That's what's has brought me success in the last couple of years so why change it?"