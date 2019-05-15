Eoin Morgan: England captain banned for next ODI for slow over-rate

Media playback is not supported on this device Roy & Bairstow's magnificent 159-run opening stand

England captain Eoin Morgan has been suspended for the next one-day international and fined 40% of his match fee for a slow over-rate during the six-wicket win against Pakistan on Tuesday.

It is Morgan's second such offence within 12 months after England were guilty of a slow-over rate against the West Indies in February.

Morgan will miss Friday's fourth ODI against Pakistan at Trent Bridge.

England lead the five-match series 2-0.

"England were ruled to be two overs short after time allowances were taken into consideration," the International Cricket Council said in a statement.

They took almost four hours to bowl their 50 overs in Bristol.

Also disciplined by the ICC was Jonny Bairstow, who was reprimanded for hitting the stumps with his bat when he was dismissed in the 29th over.

The wicketkeeper-batsman struck a sensational century as England easily chased 359 to win at Bristol's County Ground.

The rest of the England players have also been fined 20% of their match fees for the slow over-rate.