County Championship: Northants avoid innings defeat at dominant Lancashire
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Old Trafford (day three)
|Northants 230 & 200: Keogh 42; Gleeson 5-50
|Lancashire 415: Jennings 97, Vilas 97, Jones 67; Wood 5-72
|Lancashire (5 pts) require 16 runs to beat Northants (3 pts)
|Match scorecard
Northants avoided an innings defeat at Lancashire but the hosts need just 16 runs on day four to secure victory.
Paceman Richard Gleeson took his second five-for of the game against his old club to seal a maiden 10-wicket haul.
At 150-8 - needing 35 to make Lancashire bat again - Nathan Buck (32 not out) hit five fours and a six as Northants were 200 all out at stumps.
Earlier Dane Vilas (97) and Tom Bailey added another 59 for the seventh wicket to help Lancashire to a total of 415.
It was a 126-run stand in all, giving the home side a 185-run first-innings lead despite a second first-class five-wicket haul for Northants' Luke Wood.
Lancashire were granted an extra half-hour to complete an innings win inside three days, but they will have to knock off a paltry total on Friday morning to complete the job.