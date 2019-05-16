County Championship: Northants avoid innings defeat at dominant Lancashire

Richard Gleeson's 10-for came on his home debut for Lancashire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Old Trafford (day three) Northants 230 & 200: Keogh 42; Gleeson 5-50 Lancashire 415: Jennings 97, Vilas 97, Jones 67; Wood 5-72 Lancashire (5 pts) require 16 runs to beat Northants (3 pts) Match scorecard

Northants avoided an innings defeat at Lancashire but the hosts need just 16 runs on day four to secure victory.

Paceman Richard Gleeson took his second five-for of the game against his old club to seal a maiden 10-wicket haul.

At 150-8 - needing 35 to make Lancashire bat again - Nathan Buck (32 not out) hit five fours and a six as Northants were 200 all out at stumps.

Earlier Dane Vilas (97) and Tom Bailey added another 59 for the seventh wicket to help Lancashire to a total of 415.

It was a 126-run stand in all, giving the home side a 185-run first-innings lead despite a second first-class five-wicket haul for Northants' Luke Wood.

Lancashire were granted an extra half-hour to complete an innings win inside three days, but they will have to knock off a paltry total on Friday morning to complete the job.