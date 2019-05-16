County Championship: Somerset's Lewis Gregory scores century against Surrey

Lewis Gregory struck 10 fours and five sixes in his unbeaten innings of 129

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day three) Surrey 380 & 152-5: Burns 78; Leach 2-44, Gregory 2-46 Somerset 398: Gregory 129*, Hildreth 90, Azhar 60; Clarke 3-74 Surrey (7 pts) lead Somerset (6 pts) by 134 runs Match scorecard

Lewis Gregory's century helped Somerset wrestle their way back into the contest on day three against Surrey to set up an intriguing final day.

After Somerset resumed on 243-5, Gregory ended unbeaten on 129 as the hosts reached 398 all out and secured a first-innings lead of 18 runs.

Surrey were in trouble on 43-3 but captain Rory Burns led their recovery before being stumped for 78 late on.

The visitors closed on 152-5, 134 runs ahead, with Will Jacks 31 not out.

Gregory had taken three wickets in the first innings and his second first-class ton - which included a stand of 64 for the eighth wicket with Tim Groenewald - allowed Division One leaders Somerset to build a slender advantage.

Aside from opener Burns, Surrey's top-order batsmen failed to make an impression, with Gregory returning to pick up the wickets of Mark Stoneman and Ben Foakes.

England Test batsman Burns guided them out of danger and seemed well set to score another century but was stumped by former Surrey man Steve Davies off the bowling of Jack Leach after advancing down the wicket.

Nightwatchman Morne Morkel survived two overs before stumps and, with first-innings centurion Dean Elgar and all-rounder Rikki Clarke yet to bet, defending champions Surrey could yet build a big enough lead to force a result.