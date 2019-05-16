County Championship: Leicestershire set for final-day run chase at Lord's
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day three)
|Middlesex 349 & 223: Simpson 59*, Helm 46; Wright 3-51
|Leicestershire 268 & 38-0: Horton 28*, Javid 6*
|Leicestershire (5 pts) require a further 267 runs to beat Middlesex (6 pts)
|Match scorecard
Leicestershire face a final-day run chase to beat Middlesex at Lord's.
The visitors added 11 runs to their overnight score before Tom Helm removed Chris Wright, giving Middlesex a first-innings lead of 81 runs.
Middlesex were reduced to 94-6 but a partnership of 85 between Helm (46) and John Simpson (56 not out) helped them recover to 223 all out.
Ateeq Javid and Paul Horton survived 13 overs to reach 38-0 at stumps, leaving the Foxes needing another 267 to win.