County Championship: Selman leads Glamorgan fight back against Glos

Opener Nick Selman's watchful innings brought Glamorgan back into contention in Newport

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spytty Park (day three) Gloucestershire 463: Bracey 152, Higgins 103, Roderick 88; De Lange 4-116 Glamorgan 250 & 359-1: Selman 148*, Labuschagne 128*, Hemphrey 58 Glamorgan (4 pts) lead Gloucestershire (8 pts) by 146 runs Match scorecard

Nick Selman and Marnus Labuschagne hit contrasting centuries as Glamorgan fought back hard after being forced to follow on by Gloucestershire.

The home side reached 359-1, a lead of 146 going into the final day.

Labuschagne's knock was a dashing one, reaching three figures off 112 balls, while Selman's career-best innings was a patient supporting affair.

It was a remarkable turnaround from Gloucestershire's ascendancy on day two in Newport.

Earlier George Drissell claimed a career-best 4-83, with Graham Wagg last out for 50 in Glamorgan's first-innings 250.

The decision to enforce the follow-on seemed correct but Chris Dent's opening bowlers had no luck, passing the outside edge repeatedly as Selman and Charlie Hemphrey (58) added 133 for the first wicket.

Labuschagne's hundred was his second in as many Championship games, while Selman made his first century since 2017.

Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke will not reappear in the match because of an ankle injury, which still has to be scanned although a break has been ruled out.