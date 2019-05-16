County Championship: Ballance & Coad take Yorkshire close to victory at Kent

Gary Ballance has averaged 137.33 in the County Championship this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day three) Yorkshire 210 & 469: Ballance 159, Leaning 69; Claydon 3-83 Kent 296 & 34-3: Coad 2-17 Kent (5 pts) require 350 runs to beat Yorkshire (4 pts) Match scorecard

Gary Ballance made 159 as Yorkshire closed in on victory over Kent after a dominant third day at Canterbury.

The England hopeful became the first player to make three Championship tons this season, building a 188-run fourth-wicket stand with Jack Leaning (69).

Ben Coad's career-best 35 helped the Tykes' tail wag as they were all out for 469, setting Kent a target of 384.

They closed on 34-3 - 350 runs adrift - as Coad shone with the ball, dismissing Zak Crawley and Matt Renshaw.

There is a chance of rain on Friday but that is realistically all that can stop Yorkshire from a second victory of the campaign.

It has been some turnaround for the White Rose, who were 96-6 on the first morning of the match.

It took Kent until more than an hour after lunch to make a breakthrough, as their opponents added 161 runs to their overnight total of 166-3 before Leaning fell lbw to Matt Milnes.

The hosts faced eight overs at the end of the day, losing Sean Dickson to the seventh ball of the innings and Australia Test batsman Renshaw losing his leg and middle stump to Coad in the final act of his spell with Kent.

Nightwatchman Fred Klaassen and Daniel Bell-Drummond will resume in the middle on day four.